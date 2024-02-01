Power outage prompts emergency response at BP's Whiting refinery

A suspected power outage prompted BP to shut down its Whiting refinery Thursday. A BP spokesperson says refinery office buildings were evacuated "out of an abundance of caution."

The city of Whiting posted a notice on its website, saying additional product was being burned, causing flaring of the stacks. The city added that this is a normal process during this type of event.

BP says it activated its emergency response team, and local fire departments closed nearby roads to help with the evacuation.