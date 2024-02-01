© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!

Power outage prompts emergency response at BP's Whiting refinery

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published February 1, 2024 at 2:32 PM CST

A suspected power outage prompted BP to shut down its Whiting refinery Thursday. A BP spokesperson says refinery office buildings were evacuated "out of an abundance of caution."

The city of Whiting posted a notice on its website, saying additional product was being burned, causing flaring of the stacks. The city added that this is a normal process during this type of event.

BP says it activated its emergency response team, and local fire departments closed nearby roads to help with the evacuation.
Tags
Local News BP Whiting Refinery
Michael Gallenberger
See stories by Michael Gallenberger