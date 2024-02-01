U.S. Rep. Mrvan introduces President Biden at National Prayer Breakfast

President Joe Biden and U.S. Representative Frank Mrvan (D-Highland) recalled Biden's visit to Hammond, during Thursday's National Prayer Breakfast. Mrvan served as co-chair of the National Prayer Breakfast Foundation this year.

As he introduced the president, Mrvan discussed the similarities he saw between his hometown of Hammond and Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania. "Comprising of working class families who know the value of hard work and who look out for one another and who know the grounding value of family, community and attending church on Sunday," Mrvan said.

Mrvan also shared that he joined the congregation at Temple of Deliverance in Christ in Gary this past weekend. "Bishop Warren and the entire congregation prayed for enlightenment for Congress and the administration and that we work together in a more perfect union," Mrvan added.

Biden thanked Mrvan for his role in organizing the event and for his service to the people of Northwest Indiana. "A few years ago, I visited Frank's hometown, Hammond, Indiana, with our dear friend and great Hoosier, Joe Donnelly, who is doing an incredible job as our ambassador to the Holy See, walking his faith in service of his nation."

Biden campaigned for Donnelly at the Hammond Civic Center during Donnelly's unsuccessful bid for reelection to the Senate in 2018.

Thursday's event also featured a performance by singer Andrea Bocelli, scripture readings and remarks from members of Congress.