Operations resume at BP refinery following Thursday power outage

BP's Whiting refinery is back up and running, after a power outage prompted an evacuation Thursday. BP tells Whiting officials that power has been restored, and operations have been stabilized. Office buildings and nearby roads have reopened, and no injuries were reported during the incident. BP also tells the city that air quality continues to be monitored, and no elevated readings have been recorded.

Electric utility NIPSCO says BP has its own electric infrastructure, and NIPSCO's service was not interrupted.

Meanwhile, U.S. Representative Frank Mrvan (D-Highland) says his office has been in close communication with BP, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, and other state and local entities. In a statement, he says the safety of workers and community members remains his priority, and he thanked first responders and environmental officials for their "swift coordination and quick action."