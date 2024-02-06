Gary Community School Corporation asks what community would like to see in new superintendent

The Gary Community School Corporation wants the community's input on what the school board should look for in a new superintendent.

The school district will hold open community forums on Monday, February 12. One will be held in-person at 5:30 p.m. at the Gary Area Career Center on East 35th Avenue. The other will take place virtually, starting at 7:00 p.m. Virtual participants must register by Thursday.

There's also an online survey open until February 17. It asks stakeholders what they think Gary Community Schools' strengths are, along with their concerns about the district, and what leaderships skills and characteristics they'd like to see in a superintendent.

The district says it'll use the input to create a "district leadership profile" to help with the search process. The Gary Community School Corporation's new superintendent is expected to take over July 1, when district returns to local control.