Statehouse Democrats to give mid-session update in Gary

Democratic lawmakers will give their constituents a mid-session update Saturday.

State representatives Earl Harris Jr. (D-East Chicago), Ragen Hatcher (D-Gary) and Vernon Smith (D-Gary), along with State Senator David Vinzant (D-Hobart), will host a town hall meeting at noon at the Indiana University Northwest Savannah Center in Gary. Residents can expect to learn about legislation moving through the Indiana General Assembly.

At the same time, Gary City Council member Mark Spencer will hold his own event just blocks away at 3669 Broadway, where he says he'll make “a very special announcement.” Spencer and fellow council member Ron Brewer are challenging Vinzant for his State Senate seat in the May primary.