Dr. Janet Seabrook named Gary health commissioner

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published February 9, 2024 at 7:01 PM CST
The city of Gary has its first female health commissioner. Community HealthNet Founder and CEO Dr. Janet Seabrook has been selected to oversee the city's health department.

Mayor Eddie Melton's office said in a statement, "Dr. Seabrook brings over 20 years of experience in public health and has dedicated her career to bringing high quality, affordable healthcare to families of all income levels." As health commissioner, Dr. Seabrook will be expected to address Gary's infant and maternal mortality rates, establish a mobile mental health initiative and oversee the city's AARP Age Friendly Advisory Council.

She says she's honored by the appointment and that she looks forward to collaborating with community organizations, health care providers and city officials.
Local News Gary Health DepartmentGary Health CommissionerJanet SeabrookEddie Melton
Michael Gallenberger
