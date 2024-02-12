© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: Gary native Curtis L. Crisler named Indiana Poet Laureate

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published February 12, 2024 at 2:50 PM CST
Provided by Indiana Arts Commission

The Indiana Arts Commission announced January 25, 2024 that Curtis L. Crisler has been named the Indiana Poet Laureate. Crisler is the eighth Hoosier named to this honorary position and succeeds Matthew Graham, who has held the role since 2020. Crisler was chosen by a selection committee that included seven representatives of Indiana’s colleges and universities as well as the Indiana Arts Commission Executive Director. Established in 2005, the Poet Laureate program is meant to bring poetry to every corner of the state.

Born and raised in Gary Crisler is Professor of English at Purdue University Fort Wayne. An award-winning poet and author, Crisler’s Doing Drive-Bys on How to Love in the Midwest won the C&R Press Award for poetry. He has published numerous other poetry books, young adult books, poetry chapbooks, been anthologized in many publications, and published in a variety of magazines and journals. As Poet Laureate, Crisler will make appearances at schools and libraries, offer guidance to the Indiana Arts Commission concerning ways to further the art of poetry in Indiana, and represent Indiana and the art of poetry to the community and public.
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
