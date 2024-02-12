Regionally Speaking: Gary native Curtis L. Crisler named Indiana Poet Laureate

The Indiana Arts Commission announced January 25, 2024 that Curtis L. Crisler has been named the Indiana Poet Laureate. Crisler is the eighth Hoosier named to this honorary position and succeeds Matthew Graham, who has held the role since 2020. Crisler was chosen by a selection committee that included seven representatives of Indiana’s colleges and universities as well as the Indiana Arts Commission Executive Director. Established in 2005, the Poet Laureate program is meant to bring poetry to every corner of the state.

Born and raised in Gary Crisler is Professor of English at Purdue University Fort Wayne. An award-winning poet and author, Crisler’s Doing Drive-Bys on How to Love in the Midwest won the C&R Press Award for poetry. He has published numerous other poetry books, young adult books, poetry chapbooks, been anthologized in many publications, and published in a variety of magazines and journals. As Poet Laureate, Crisler will make appearances at schools and libraries, offer guidance to the Indiana Arts Commission concerning ways to further the art of poetry in Indiana, and represent Indiana and the art of poetry to the community and public.