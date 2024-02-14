Gary Public Transportation Corporation's Cycle219 bike share program to launch in March

A new bike share program will launch in Gary and part of Hammond next month. The Gary Public Transportation Corporation's Cycle219 program is scheduled to begin March 4.

People will be able to rent bikes from hubs in Miller Beach, Downtown Gary, Indiana University Northwest and Calumet College. There, riders will be able to unlock a bike by scanning a QR code with a mobile app. It'll cost $1.50 to rent a bike for 30 minutes or $25 for an unlimited number of 30-minute trips for a year.

Each bike will have adjustable seats, a basket, a bell and front and rear lights. More hubs can be added in the future.

GPTC Interim General Manager Denise Comer Dillard said in a statement that it's part of the agency's core mission of improving mobility — reducing first- and last-mile barriers to transit, and improving the quality of life for residents.

Partners on the project include the city of Gary, the Legacy Foundation, Health by Design, the Knight Foundation, Pivotal Housing Partners, and Priority Bicycles. It was funded with a grant from AARP.