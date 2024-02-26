BP to hold community meetings with Whiting-area residents this week

BP plans to meet with small groups of Whiting-area residents to discuss the recent issues at the refinery. According to information shared on the city's website, refinery leaders will give an update on the issues, outline BP's response, and listen to residents' concerns and questions.

Four such meetings are scheduled for this week. Residents were asked to register ahead of time, and some meetings already appear to be full.

BP says it wants "to keep the meeting sizes relatively small to allow for frank, two-way conversation." It also says they're closed to the press, with the goal of allowing "for open discussion."