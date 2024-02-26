Northwest Indiana businesses make 2024 list of Best Places to Work in Indiana

A few Northwest Indiana businesses made the 2024 list of Best Places to Work in Indiana.

Centier Bank once again made the Indiana Chamber of Commerce's list in the major company category, while Horseshoe Casino Hammond was recognized again as a large company. Small- and medium-sized businesses making the list this year include Konrady Plastics in Portage, Meyers Glaros in Merrillville, and Starin in Chesterton.

The list of best places to work grew this year to 193 businesses throughout the state. The selection process was handled by the Workforce Research Group, using employer reports and comprehensive employee surveys.

Indiana Chamber President and CEO Vanessa Green Sinders said in a statement that organizations value the feedback and use it to know if they're on the right track with their policies or culture. She hopes the companies on the list can serve as a model for other employers.

The rankings will be unveiled at an awards event on May 8. Winners will also be recognized in the Indiana Chamber’s BizVoice magazine and through Inside INdiana Business.