Ogden Dunes resident incorrectly told their recycling pickup would end, says town council president

Recycling will continue in Ogden Dunes. The town's residents were accidentally included in Portage's notice about the end of curbside recycling pickup in that community, according to Ogden Dunes Town Council President Scott Kingan. The town says it continues to use Republic Services for waste management, and the changes in Portage don't impact Ogden Dunes.

The Portage City Council recently voted to end curbside recycling pickup, since those items weren't actually being recycled, anyway, due to the program being placed on suspension by the contractor. But Portage officials are looking into other options.