Sugar manufacturer buys former Majestic Star Casino property

Published March 4, 2024 at 7:01 PM CST
A Gary-based sugar manufacturer has purchased the former Majestic Star Casino property. Indiana Sugars says it bought a total of 77 acres surrounding Buffington Harbor from Transport Properties.

The company says it plans to break ground on a new plant and company headquarters in the coming months, with completion planned for 2025. Two more phases in the next decade would bring more manufacturing and warehouse facilities.

Indiana Sugars notes that the site is served by two class-one railroads, as well as the deep-water port, and is only eight miles from its current location.
