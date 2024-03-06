MSI Express gets tax abatement as it adds manufacturing line in Portage

MSI Express is getting a tax abatement to expand its operations in Portage.

The company plans to install a new manufacturing line at its Ameriplex facility this year — including a conveyor, hopper and final packaging system — bringing 15 new jobs and about $3.9 million worth of new equipment in the process.

Portage Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Andy Maletta says MSI Express has gotten a new contract with a national customer. "So they work with a lot of national brands. They'll either mix their product and package it and then ship it out. Or sometimes, products come in already manufactured, and then they'll package them and send them out," Maletta told the city council Tuesday.

He said the company has grown to a number of locations, and he wanted to make sure the new line went to Portage. "It's a really interesting business," Maletta said. "They're growing like crazy."

The tax abatement approved by the city council Tuesday will phase in personal property taxes for the new equipment over a five-year period.