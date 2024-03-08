Local environmental initiatives and law enforcement agencies stand to get federal funding

Environmental initiatives and law enforcement agencies may soon be getting some federal funding. U.S. Representative Frank Mrvan's office has shared his list of Community Project Funding requests in the final version of the 2024 appropriations measure.

It includes $2 million for Calumet Region Environmental Infrastructure — a partnership involving the Army Corps of Engineers and communities in Lake and Porter counties to upgrade water and sewer infrastructure. Almost a million dollars would go to help with operations and maintenance at the Burns Waterway Small Boat Harbor, while Valparaiso would get almost a million dollars for sewer separation projects.

The Hammond, Gary, Merrillville and Munster police departments would get hundreds of thousands of dollars each for equipment like radios, computers and license plate readers.

The Gary/Chicago International Airport would get $4.1 million to help build and expand a heavy cargo logistics apron, while the Challenger Learning Center would get almost a million dollars for a new mission control simulator. Half a million dollars is allocated for future phases of Portage's Central Avenue Reconstruction Project.

In a statement, Mrvan said he appreciates that the funding will continue to grow Northwest Indiana's economy and support sewer and road projects. The appropriations were approved by the House this week, and they're expected to be approved by the Senate and signed into law by the President soon.