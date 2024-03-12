Hammond Council adopts Vision Zero policy that many members haven't actually seen

The city of Hammond has set a goal of zero traffic deaths, but it's still unclear exactly how the city will try to achieve it.

The city council voted six-to-three Monday to pass a resolution adopting a Vision Zero policy, to make the city eligible for federal grants. But council members weren't entirely clear on whether the policy actually exists yet.

Council member Barry Tyler Jr. said he wasn't ready to support the resolution, if the actual policy wasn't included. "There's national guidelines that they encourage different cities and municipalities to adopt as part of their Vision Zero policy, but each city or municipality is responsible for coming up with their own policy," Tyler noted.

Still, Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. felt the city had little choice but to approve it, or millions of dollars in federal funding would be in jeopardy. "I don't know anything about this," McDermott admitted. "I just know we won't get money if we don't pass it. I don't really care that much about this, being honest with you. It doesn't faze me at all. I just want to sign it and move on with my life."

Council member Dave Woerpel noted that the grants would not only help Hammond with future projects, but would also give the city a chance to be reimbursed for projects it's already completed that improve safety. "To me, it's a no-brainer," Woerpel said. "Hey, you want some free money? Pass this Vision Zero."

Whether or not every council member has seen a plan, it does appear to be something the city's working on. Hammond got more than $80,000 last year through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All program to put together a comprehensive safety action plan, and Woerpel noted that the city engineer has a sizeable document.

But the city still appears to be taking input. An online survey asks residents to weigh in on roadway safety and help identify problem areas.