The president of NIPSCO is stepping down. Mike Hooper is leaving the company after 13 years this Friday for a job in Wisconsin. Parent company NiSource says Vince Parisi, the president and CEO of another of its subsidiaries, Columbia Gas of Ohio, will also lead NIPSCO on an interim basis.

Hooper will take over as president of We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, starting April 1, according to a press release from WEC Energy Group.