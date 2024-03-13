GARD wants public meeting on U.S. Steel air permit renewal

Environmental advocates in Gary want residents to have more opportunities to weigh in, before the state renews U.S. Steel's air permit.

Gary Advocates for Responsible Development (GARD) is calling on the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to hold a public meeting and extend the comment period. They say that would let residents ask questions and evaluate the terms of the permit and its impact.

In a press release, GARD President Dorreen Carey says, "Now is the time to let IDEM and U.S. Steel know that we want Gary Works to control and eliminate the pollution that fouls our air and makes people sick.”

Public comments are currently due by March 23. GARD is calling on residents to write to IDEM and request a public meeting and a 30-day extension of the comment period.