Porter County faith leaders plan gathering to pray for end to racism

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published March 14, 2024 at 6:18 PM CDT
Porter County Indiana entry in Wikipedia

A "Keep the Region White" protester has prompted Porter County faith leaders to hold their own event in response. The single protester outside the county courthouse earlier this month drew confrontations from residents and a visit from Valparaiso police.

Now, Reverend Tim Trussell-Smith of First Christian Church is planning another event on the courthouse grounds this Sunday. This time, participants will be praying for the community to be a place "that rejects racism and prejudice in all forms."

"We need the Region diverse and beautiful and all sorts of different ethnicities and traditions and outlooks on life," Trussell-Smith told the Porter County Commissioners on Tuesday. "That's what makes us strong and good, and so we're going to pray for that and voice that in a positive way."

He hopes dozens of people from many faith communities will come together. "As, especially, a leader within a community of majority Caucasian folks, I think it's important for us to be the ones who stand up and say, 'Nope, we are not in line with this one fellow who says "Keep the Region white,"'" Trussell-Smith said.

The gathering will take place Sunday at 1:00 p.m. on the northeast corner of the courthouse grounds. The commissioners approved Trussell-Smith's request to hold the event.
Local News Porter County Board of CommissionersTim Trussell-Smith
