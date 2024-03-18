Falkowski named Crown Point economic development director

Crown Point's former chief of staff is coming back as the city's economic development director. The appointment of Greg Falkowski was announced Monday by Mayor Pete Land.

Falkowski first joined the city in 2014 as director of the planning and zoning department, before he was named chief of staff in 2015. He remained in that position until September 2022, when he followed former Mayor David Uran to the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.

As chief of staff, Falkowski was involved in many of Crown Point's big projects, like the 109th Avenue improvements and Bulldog Park. In a statement, Falkowski says he's excited to rejoin the city's leadership team and looks forward to moving the city forward "with smart, controlled growth," while maintaining its hometown feel.