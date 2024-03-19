© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Democratic state lawmakers to host legislative recap in Gary on Thursday

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published March 19, 2024 at 5:56 PM CDT
Gary's state lawmakers will give constituents a recap of this year's legislative session on Thursday. A town hall meeting is scheduled for 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the IU Northwest Savannah Center Bergland Auditorium. Democratic Representatives Earl Harris Jr., Ragen Hatcher and Vernon Smith are scheduled to take part, along with Senate Democrat David Vinzant.

Lawmakers say they'll report back on the work they've done this session and take input and concerns residents want them to address in the future. In a statement, Senator Vinzant said, "Gary was once again under the General Assembly's microscope this year." He promised to keep fighting to reclaim local control for Gary and the rest of the communities in his district.
Local News Indiana General AssemblyIndiana University Northwest
Michael Gallenberger
