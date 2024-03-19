Munster Council hears concerns about school district's proposed arts center purchase

School Town of Munster's proposed purchase of the Center for Visual and Performing Arts has residents calling on the town to intervene.

Trama Catering Manager Maria Arteaga said almost 50 people stand to lose their jobs, if the facility can no longer hold weddings and other events. "Many have families and . . . kids, parents to take care of, and do you know what they all said? They said they would stick with us to the very end. That's loyalty. That is family. That's something special," Arteaga told the town council Monday.

The proposal has also added a lot of uncertainty for Alex Coccia's wedding plans. "I just kind of want to get some answers and hope we don't have to cancel our wedding for all the people coming from out of town," Coccia said. "Obviously, being born and raised in Munster, I always dreamed of getting married here."

The Munster School Board voted last week to formally express interest in the property, allowing negotiations to begin. During Monday's town council meeting, more than 20 people voiced concerns about the possible loss of a major cultural center and events venue. Many worried that the end of Theatre at the Center performances would make Northwest Indiana a cultural wasteland.

Sara Solis said her kids had the chance to train and perform with professional actors, and her family moved from DeMotte to St. John to be closer. "We changed our complete lives because of that building," Solis said. "We moved. We did so much, just because of that organization and what is housed inside of that building."

Those experiences have led several people to pursue careers in the entertainment industry, both onstage and behind the scenes. Thomas Plummer attended his first theatrical performance there as a kindergartner and is now a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.

"Northwest Indiana has no other facility like this one, and theaters such as this are the ones that spark a flame in the young students such as myself many years ago to pursue a career in the arts," Plummer told council members.

Several speakers noted that the Center is a major destination for Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland. Longtime theatergoer Kurt Koch warned that the end of the professional performances could have ripple effects on Munster's restaurants, gas stations and other businesses.

"So if the school board takes it over, all those people that are coming into Munster to spend their money have one less reason to do so," Koch said.

Ann Davis was Theatre at the Center's set designer, before the pandemic shutdown. She urged council members to find a way to partner with stakeholders or somehow take over supervision of the building.

"I truly believe that innovative and nurturing management can make this a profitable endeavor if it is run properly, but you have to have a Rubik's Cube 360 approach and you got to do the work."

It's unclear what, if anything, the town might be able to do. Council President Dave Nellans said he isn't sure of anything yet, and more conversations may be needed. He also didn't know if it would be possible for the town to purchase the center, instead. Still, he said the facility has been well-received by the community, and council members wanted to hear residents' input.

In addition to the comments during the meeting, 209 written comments were emailed to the town. Clerk-Treasurer Wendy Mis said they all were in the spirit of working collaboratively with the school corporation, the current owner and the arts organizations that use the building, to try to preserve it going forward.

Meanwhile, the Munster School Board is scheduled to hold a work session, special meeting and executive session on Wednesday. Its next regular meeting is scheduled for April 8.