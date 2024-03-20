School City of Hammond teachers will soon be notified of potential staff reductions

The School City of Hammond has set a timeline for staff reductions, as it tries to improve its financial situation. The school board unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday directing Superintendent Scott Miller to implement a "corrective action plan."

By April 2, Miller will provide the board with a preliminary list of employees who may be subject to a reduction in force. Written notice will go to non-certified employees beginning April 17 and to certified staff beginning May 2. The school board hopes that affected employees will be notified by the last day of the school year.

Hammond Teachers Federation President Louis Gikas said he's disappointed with the resolution. "The person who allowed us to be in this position, you're granting him and his top two associates the authority to correct," Gikas complained to the school board.

But Chief Financial Officer Eric Kurtz said School City of Hammond can't solve its financial situation without cutting staff. He said the district has to cut about $27.5 million annually to respond to declining enrollment, the end of federal COVID-19 funding, the non-renewal of its operating referendum and higher-than expected insurance costs.

"We had 68 large claims," Kurtz explained. "Those are claims that are over $75,000 in health care costs. And that's up from 40 in 2021."

Still, the school board approved a pair of controversial contracts Tuesday.

It agreed to continue using Kelly Services to provide substitute teachers. Administrators argued it's more reliable than trying to fill those positions themselves, with classes more likely to be filled and fewer cost fluctuations. But board member Kelly Spencer noted that teachers and parents have been complaining about Kelly Services' services for months.

"At some point, we have to listen to the people," Spencer told the rest of the board. "We are elected. We've all said it. We have to listen at some point. This would be a good point to start listening."

The school board also approved a contract with a company called Administrator Assistance for an outside media and public relations consultant for a cost of $120 per hour, plus mileage and expenses. Superintendent Miller said that's significantly less than the district used to pay for a full-time media relations employee. However, board member Carlotta Blake-King felt it should be kept in-house.

"For $120 an hour, certainly we could've found somebody in this district — not outside of our district -- that was vested in Hammond, that could be the face for our community, and it wouldn't have cost $120," Blake-King said.

She specifically took issue with a new "frequently asked questions" page on the district's website, with answers that she felt weren't totally truthful.