Hobart ends curbside recycling pickup

The city of Hobart is the latest Region community to end curbside recycling pickup, since those items weren't actually being recycled. The change was approved by the city council Wednesday. In a press release, the city said items placed in recycling toters were being sent to the landfill, since the amount of trash in them left the loads unsuitable for processing.

"We cannot, in good faith, continue to allow those who recycle correctly to believe that their efforts are actually making a difference," Mayor Josh Huddleston said in the statement.

The city said it won't be adjusting residents' trash bills, since the recycling program was free to residents. They can now use their recycling toter as an additional garbage can.

Hobart residents who still want to recycle can take their items to the city yard at 340 South Shelby Street, where city officials can make sure it doesn't become contaminated.

Meanwhile, Hobart officials said they remain committed to environmental initiatives, including its alternate fuel fleet.