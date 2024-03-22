Porter County Health Department looks to use Health First Indiana funding for bike giveaway

The Porter County Health Department is looking to improve public health by giving away bicycles. It's one of a number of programs the department hopes to implement with the infusion of Health First Indiana funding.

Health Department Administrator Carrie Gschwind says anyone age 15 and up who needs transportation for work will be able to apply for a bike. "Transportation was identified as a huge barrier to care for a lot of people, if they need to get somewhere that the bus line doesn't run or at a time that it doesn't run . . . or they just need regular transportation," Gschwind told the county commissioners last week.

Each bicycle will come with a helmet, lock, basket and educational materials.

Gschwind said her department allocated $150,000 to transportation. That includes the bike program, along with rides for people who need help getting to medical appointments.

Still, Commissioner Jim Biggs was skeptical about using public health funding for a bicycle giveaway. "I'm just struggling to see the connection between the county health department and giving away a bicycle," Biggs said.

He encouraged the health department to keep a close eye on the program's outcomes.

Another program the health department is working on is something it's calling Heart Health First Indiana. Gschwind said that would allow local restaurants to use a special designation for approved healthy menu items.

"And then we're encouraging senior discounts to be provided with that, if they don't already have a program for seniors," Gschwind explained. "And we're going to encourage to gather together and go and eat around that and work with the restaurants to cover the difference in the menu price versus the senior price for those things."

As the Porter County Health Department works to ramp up its programming, it's also hoping for a full-time health officer.

Retiring Health Officer Dr. Maria Stamp said the job has changed a lot over the years, and the county could benefit from someone who could make partnerships in the community. "It really has been an honor to serve Porter County in this capacity for the past 13 years, and it is an interesting, encouraging — it's a good job," Stamp told the commissioners.

She said the health department would still be willing to negotiate a part-time salary, if there are no full-time applicants.