Four-vehicle crash near Cedar Lake injures six, according to firefighters

Six people were hurt in a four-vehicle crash near Cedar Lake on Thursday.

Cedar Lake firefighters say they were called to the intersection of U.S. 41 and 151st Avenue around 5:15 p.m. They say four people had to be extricated from vehicles, three were taken to hospitals in stable condition and one was flown to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Multiple fire departments were called to the scene, along with the Cedar Lake Police Department, Lake County Sheriff's Office and Tri-Creek Ambulance Service.