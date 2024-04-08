Regionally Speaking: Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch on Indiana's 2024 legislative session

The Indiana General Assembly concluded March 8, 2024 with 172 bills being sent to Governor Holcomb for his signature or veto. Legislators passed bills addressing child care access and affordability in Senate Enrolled Act 2 and House Enrolled Act 1102 along with priority legislation to address low 3rd grade reading test scores in Senate Enrolled Act 1. Overall, the legislature largely stayed true to their stated desire to keep a low profile in the midst of what will be a busy election year. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch to get her take on the session is the President of the Indiana Senate.

