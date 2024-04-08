© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch on Indiana's 2024 legislative session

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published April 8, 2024 at 1:13 PM CDT
Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch in studio with Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson.
Lakeshore Public Media
Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch in studio with Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson.

The Indiana General Assembly concluded March 8, 2024 with 172 bills being sent to Governor Holcomb for his signature or veto. Legislators passed bills addressing child care access and affordability in Senate Enrolled Act 2 and House Enrolled Act 1102 along with priority legislation to address low 3rd grade reading test scores in Senate Enrolled Act 1. Overall, the legislature largely stayed true to their stated desire to keep a low profile in the midst of what will be a busy election year. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch to get her take on the session is the President of the Indiana Senate.

Local News Local Newsregionally speakingLt. Gov. Suzanne CrouchIndiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch2024 Indiana Legislative SessionEducationMENTAL HEALTHChild care in Indianathe cost of child care
Dee Dotson
