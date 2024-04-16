Former administrator joins Lake Central School Board

A former Lake Central school administrator has joined the district's school board. Louise Tallent was appointed by the rest of the board Monday.

"Thank you so much for the welcome, and I really appreciate the opportunity," Tallent told her fellow board members. "[I'm] honored, humbled and [there's] a lot of work coming up for our students, so thank you."

Tallent will fill the remainder of Dr. Jennifer Medlen's term as the board's Dyer representative, which runs through the end of the year.

The Times reported that Tallent was one of 10 applicants for the seat. During her interview, she said she'd like to help Lake Central with its operating referendum renewal in 2026. She also suggested inviting lawmakers to see what actually happens inside the classroom.

Board members took turns welcoming Tallent on Monday, including Howard Marshall Jr. "Congratulations again to you, Louise, and I know you're going to have a wonderful experience," Marshall said.

The board also selected Dr. Janice Malchow to take over Medlen's role of school board vice president.