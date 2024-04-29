© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Shooting at Merrillville apartment complex prompted lockdown Friday at Andrean High School

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 29, 2024 at 7:00 PM CDT
The third party review of Indiana law enforcement policies and procedures was prepared by the private firm Hillard Heintze, which has also worked with police in Louisville, Colorado and Illinois. (Justin Hicks/IPB News)
Justin Hicks
/
IPB News

An apparent shooting at a Merrillville apartment complex Friday sent one person to the hospital and caused a temporary lockdown at Andrean High School.

Merrillville police say they were called to the Tan-Tar-A Apartment Complex on 58th Avenue around 12:45 p.m. There, they found one person with a gunshot wound.

Officers say they were told that the possible shooter or shooters had entered a nearby apartment building, and the Merrillville Tactical Apprehension Squad was called in to help. Police say they found "a few subjects of interest and spoke with them about the shooting," but the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merrillville police detectives.
