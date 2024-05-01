Purdue Northwest names new provost

Purdue University Northwest has named its next provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. Dr. Marie Mora will join the university this July.

She comes to Purdue Northwest from Metropolitan State University of Denver, where she served as deputy provost. In a press release, Purdue officials note that Mora "has played impactful roles in public higher education institutions for nearly three decades, including extensive experience at Hispanic-Serving Institutions."

Mora's background is as a labor economist, with research expertise on Hispanic/Latino socioeconomic outcomes. She holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Texas A&M University and master's and bachelor's degrees from the University of New Mexico.