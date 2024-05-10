Crown Point looking to crack down on overflowing donation boxes

Crown Point is looking to crack down on overflowing donation boxes.

Mayor Pete Land says the city has gotten complaints about donation boxes filled with clothes, shoes or items that aren't supposed to be there. But the police department doesn't currently have a legal way to take enforcement action on private property. Under an ordinance being considered by the city council, donation boxes installed without the city's approval could be considered a public nuisance.

Council member Chad Jeffries told the rest of the council Monday that the goal of the ordinance isn't to be anti-donation box. Officials just want to know who's operating them and who to contact if there are issues.

They hope to let second-hand shops, churches and other smaller operations continue to have donation boxes on their own property. Mayor Land promised that the city would use common sense with enforcement.

The ordinance will likely be up for final approval on June 3.