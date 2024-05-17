Planning continues for future trail connections

Plans for future trail connections continue moving forward.

The Veterans Memorial Trail would eventually connect Crown Point, Leroy and Hebron. During a recent meeting of the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission's Ped, Pedal & Paddle Committee, Active Transportation Planner Mitch Barloga said it's been on the books for 25 years, but only about two miles has actually been built on either end.

Craig Zandstra with Lake County Parks said NIRPC helped secure another $500,000 for right-of-way acquisition. He said one parcel near U.S. 231 and I-65 is proving to be really expensive, while offers have been sent for another two. After that, Lake County Parks will start focusing on the area east of Iowa Street, where there are some willing sellers.

"I would hope we would be able to start at county line and move our way towards Leroy and help out Hebron because I know Hebron's chomping at the bit," Zandstra said.

Plans are also in the works for a bridge over Broadway.

Meanwhile, Munster's gap in the Pennsy Greenway is closer to being filled. Munster Director of Parks and Recreation Mark Heintz expects the portion between Centennial Park and 45th Street to be paved in the coming weeks. A stoplight planned for the Maple Leaf Crossing development will make it easier for bikes to cross Calumet. The sidewalk on the east side of Calumet would eventually have to be widened to better handle bikes.

But finding a way to connect the south ends of the Pennsy Greenway and Erie-Lackawanna trails remains a challenge. Barloga said Crown Point has opted not to pursue a connection through the White Hawk Golf Course due to some opposition in the area. That leaves it up to Merrillville to come up with a route along 91st Avenue and some residential areas.