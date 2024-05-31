Construction to close State Road 2 west of Lowell, State Road 49 south of Kouts

State Road 2 will be closed west of Lowell, starting as soon as Monday. State Road 2 will be closed between U.S. 41 and Parrish Avenue for for a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project over John Bruce Ditch.

The closure is scheduled to last through early July. The Indiana Department of Transportation's official detour follows U.S. 41, State Road 10 and I-65.

Also starting Monday, State Road 49 will be closed south of Kouts between Daumer Road and Porter County Road 900 South. Crews will be replacing a small structure at Martin Ditch through mid-July.

INDOT's official detour follows State Road 8, U.S. 421 and State Road 10.