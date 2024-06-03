Resurfacing work on State Road 114 moving to next phase

Resurfacing work on State Road 114 is moving to its next phase.

Starting as soon as Wednesday, State Road 114 will reopen between Newton County Road 200 East and State Road 55, along with the State Road 55 intersection. Then, State Road 114 will close between State Road 55 and the Curtis Creek Bridge west of Jasper County Road 1080 West.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says local access will be maintained, but through traffic should find another route. That closure is scheduled to remain in place through mid-July.

The official detour will follow State Road 55, State Road 14 and I-65.