Lakeshore Public Media Introduces Northwest Indiana Volunteer Hub

Lakeshore Public Media takes a pivotal step towards fortifying community engagement and service as it introduces a revolutionary Volunteer Hub for Northwest Indiana, accessible at VolunteerNWI.org. This initiative works to usher in an efficient volunteerism catalyst for nonprofit organizations and volunteers across Northwest Indiana.

“Lakeshore is beyond excited to launch the Northwest Indiana Volunteer Hub and share it with our fellow nonprofits as well as individuals throughout the Region who are looking for opportunities to improve their community through volunteer service,” Vice President of Development Carl Kurek said. “While the impact of this Hub will be measurable through volunteer hours and economic value, what I’m looking forward to most is hearing all of the success stories that stem from this initiative.”

The Northwest Indiana Volunteer Hub is a free, transformative tool for local nonprofit organizations that offers streamlined processes and enhanced capabilities to optimize volunteer coordination and operational efficiency. With features including profile creation, event listing, volunteer hour tracking, and scheduling functionalities, organizations can now more effectively harness the power of volunteerism to advance their missions and serve the community.

Individual volunteers stand to benefit immensely from the NWI Volunteer Hub's user-friendly interface and mobile app integration. By providing a centralized platform to explore volunteer opportunities, sign up for shifts, and track their contributions, volunteers are empowered to engage more meaningfully with the causes they care about. The ability to generate exportable resumes showcasing their impact within the community further underscores the transformative potential of this initiative in cultivating a culture of service and collaboration.

Lakeshore Public Media's commitment to fostering community engagement and empowerment is exemplified through its leadership in spearheading the NWI Volunteer Hub initiative. By championing this endeavor, the station reaffirms its dedication to serving as a catalyst for positive change within the community, leveraging its resources and influence to facilitate meaningful connections and amplify the impact of local organizations and volunteers.

To learn more about the NWI Volunteer Hub and create a profile as a nonprofit or individual, visit VolunteerNWI.org. For more information on how to support Lakeshore Public Media's Volunteer Hub initiative, please contact sponsorship@LakeshorePublicMedia.org.