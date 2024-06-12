Gary Council allocates nearly $3.5 million in ARPA funding for streetlight upgrades

The city of Gary is making a major investment in its streetlights. The city council has agreed to allocate almost $3.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds toward the effort.

The Mayor's Office says that'll let the city repair or replace all of its city-owned streetlights by early next year and upgrade them to LED technology. In a statement, Mayor Eddie Melton says residents have raised concerns about Gary's streetlights for years, and his administration recognizes the critical role they play in ensuring public safety.

TWiG Technologies recently completed a $35,000 assessment of the roughly two-thousand streetlights owned by the city. Gary officials say the “Relight the City” program will begin in the second, third and fourth districts, since they have the most outages.

Now, the city is seeking proposals from vendors to do the work.