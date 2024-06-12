© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!

Gary Council allocates nearly $3.5 million in ARPA funding for streetlight upgrades

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published June 12, 2024 at 6:24 PM CDT
Photo provided

The city of Gary is making a major investment in its streetlights. The city council has agreed to allocate almost $3.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds toward the effort.

The Mayor's Office says that'll let the city repair or replace all of its city-owned streetlights by early next year and upgrade them to LED technology. In a statement, Mayor Eddie Melton says residents have raised concerns about Gary's streetlights for years, and his administration recognizes the critical role they play in ensuring public safety.

TWiG Technologies recently completed a $35,000 assessment of the roughly two-thousand streetlights owned by the city. Gary officials say the “Relight the City” program will begin in the second, third and fourth districts, since they have the most outages.

Now, the city is seeking proposals from vendors to do the work.
Tags
Local News Gary City CouncilAmerican Rescue PlanEddie Melton
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger