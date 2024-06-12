© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
South Shore trains to make extra stop for upcoming concerts at Soldier Field

Lakeshore Public Media
Published June 12, 2024 at 6:19 PM CDT
South Shore Line

South Shore trains will make an extra stop for some upcoming concerts at Soldier Field.

This Saturday, westbound trains will drop off passengers at 18th Street at 2:33 and 5:17 p.m. for the Kenny Chesney concert. Eastbound trains will pick up passengers there at 6:54 and 9:20 p.m.

On Friday, June 21, westbound trains will stop at 18th Street at 5:21, 5:46 and 6:47 p.m., ahead of the Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks concert. Eastbound trains will pick up passengers at 9:09 and 11:09 p.m.
