Hammond City Council creates economic revitalization area for Swanel Beverages

A Hammond beverage business may get some help from the city with its expansion efforts.

Swanel Beverages previously purchased the former Carpenter's Hall next to its current facility and is now looking to move forward, according to Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. "They're going to build a brand new building, basically, and centralize their operations into a bigger building with more jobs and more assessed value, and that's right here in the TIF," McDermott told the city council Monday. "It's going to help us ultimately develop around city hall. I think that's a great project."

Swanel plans to invest about $7 million into the expansion and add five to 10 jobs, on top of the 42 currently employed. The city council Monday agreed to create an economic revitalization area, which makes the property eligible for potential tax abatements.

But before finalizing any specific incentives, resident George Stoya encouraged council members to consider how many of those workers will actually live or spend money in Hammond. "I know the city has to incentivize the commercial people and stuff like that, but are we being too generous, I wonder sometimes," Stoya said.

A public hearing is planned during the council's next regular meeting on June 24 at 6:00 p.m.