Gary Community School Corporation exits 'distressed' status

The Gary Community School Corporation is officially returning to local control, after seven years. The Indiana Distressed Unit Appeal Board (DUAB) voted Monday to end the district's "distressed" status, effective July 1. That will allow the appointed Gary School Board to take complete control.

District manager MGT Consulting says it's met the state's criteria to exit "distressed" status. Those include maintaining financial solvency for two years, having a balanced budget, maintaining cash reserves of at least 15 percent and having a fiscal plan to maintain financial solvency.

DUAB member Paul Joyce said the state takeover was necessary, since the school corporation wasn't financially viable. "If you're broke, you can't hire good teachers," Joyce said. "If you're broke, you can't provide transportation to your students."

But state representative and DUAB advisory member Vernon Smith felt the state deserved some of the blame for the district's 2017 financial situation. He pointed to the property tax caps, growth of charter schools and the state's private school voucher program.

Resident Tracy Coleman said she appreciates the end of state oversight, but she also wants the state to level the playing field for Gary children. "DUAB got involved because of money," Coleman said. "We're involved because we love our children."

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton said the state takeover has torn the community apart. Now, he's calling on residents to pull together to support the school corporation, even if they don't always agree on everything.

"If you don't learn — and this is not just Gary — if the state doesn't learn from this experience, we're bound to repeat it," Melton said.

He suggested increasing resources to Gary residents, like more workforce training and support for families who've experienced trauma.