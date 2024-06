A child was seriously hurt, after being hit by a vehicle in Valparaiso on Wednesday. Police say they were called to the intersection of Valparaiso and Monroe streets around 5:40 p.m. Officers say the child was eventually flown to Comer Children's Hospital.

Valparaiso Police say the investigation remains open. But they don't think drugs, alcohol or excessive speeds were a factor in the crash, and they don't expect to press charges.