BP announces new leadership at Whiting Refinery

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published June 24, 2024 at 6:19 PM CDT

New leadership is coming to BP's Whiting Refinery. The facility's current vice president of refining, Donnie Brown, has been promoted to senior vice president of safety and operational risk assurance for BP.

Taking his place at Whiting will be Chris DellaFranco. He comes to BP from ExxonMobil, where he most recently served as operations manager for its Baton Rouge complex.

In a statement, BP says the change in leadership is unrelated to the recent series of operational incidents at the Whiting refinery. Additionally, BP credits Brown with improving safety compliance and reliability, along with transparency when it comes to keeping the community and local leaders informed.

DellaFranco officially takes over as VP of the Whiting Refinery on July 1.
Tags
Local News BP Whiting Refinery
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger