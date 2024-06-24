© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Schererville reappoints SSCVA member, despite state law changing qualifications

By Michael Gallenberger
Published June 24, 2024 at 6:39 PM CDT
Michael Gallenberger
/
Lakeshore Public Media

Schererville is sticking with its current representative to the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, despite new restrictions on who's allowed to serve on it.

A new state law requires the authority's board members to be "employed as executives or managers" in the hospitality, convention, casino, banking, real estate or construction industries. Previously, people who were "knowledgeable" about those businesses could also serve on the board, even if they weren't actually employed. The change could make multiple members ineligible.

Recently, the Schererville Town Council voted to reappoint attorney John Bushemi to another three-year term, in a three-to-two party-line vote.

Republican Caleb Johnson argued that Bushemi isn't qualified, since he isn't in the hospitality industry. "I think that this is an inappropriate appointment by our Schererville Town Council," Johnson said.

Council President Tom Schmitt said Bushemi provided paperwork proving his qualifications, but council Republicans complained that they never saw it.

It's just the latest in an ongoing partisan fight over council appointments in Schererville. Republicans have also criticized Democrats' picks for board of safety and park board.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
