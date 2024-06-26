Unemployment rates higher in Lake, Porter counties

Unemployment rates are up in Lake and Porter counties.

Lake County's May unemployment rate was 5.4 percent, up from five percent the month before, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's rate rose from 3.7 percent in April to 4.2 percent in May.

The increases were even bigger when compared to May of last year. Both counties also saw their labor forces shrink slightly.

Lake County now has the state's third-highest unemployment rate, behind Howard and Fayette, but Gary still has the highest unemployment rate of Indiana's major cities at 8.3 percent, followed by East Chicago at 7.9.