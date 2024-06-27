Valparaiso Council votes to opt out of establishing police merit system

Valparaiso appears to be sticking with its current structure for police oversight. Indiana Code requires departments the size of Valparaiso's without a merit system to either establish one by the end of this year, or have their councils and officers go on record to opt out.

During Monday's city council meeting, most city officials seemed fine with the current system in which the board of works has most of the oversight.

"If the chief determines that an officer needs to be terminated . . . the officer then has the right to appeal that to the board of works," City Attorney Patrick Lyp explained.

Additionally, Chief Andrew McIntyre worried that adding a merit commission could upset the department's culture. He argued that many of the issues a merit system would address are already covered by the department's accreditation from the Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies — even though many other accredited police departments also have merit commissions.

"We have to follow the policies and procedures that are put in place and show proofs of compliance with those annually," McIntyre told council members. "We have an on-site assessment every four years."

The Valparaiso City Council voted unanimously to opt out of a police merit system. The decision now goes to the city's police officers, who are expected to follow suit.