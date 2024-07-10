© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!

Some Hammond water bills delayed as city outsources billing

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published July 10, 2024 at 5:39 PM CDT
Michael Gallenberger
/
Lakeshore Public Radio

Some Hammond residents are still waiting for their water bills, as the water department transitions to an outside vendor. Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. says the outsourcing of billing is meant to improve efficiency, but some bills were delayed during the changeover.

Responding to questions from the city council Monday, McDermott said he wasn't immediately sure of the financial impact but stressed that no water department employees would lose their jobs because of the change. "There's no layoffs at the water department," McDermott told council members. "If anything, they're completely overworked in the business office because we went to monthly billing and it doubled their workload, and they've been slammed with work."

McDermott says the city tried to notify the affected water customers. He expects the issue to be resolved shortly.
Tags
Local News City of HammondHammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger