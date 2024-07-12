© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Bodies of missing Illinois men recovered from Lake Michigan

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published July 12, 2024 at 3:26 PM CDT
provided by Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement

The bodies of two Illinois men have been recovered, a week after they went missing in Lake Michigan near Hammond. Indiana Conservation Officers say Eduardo Rivera Jr., 45, and Salvador Lopez, 32, both of Elk Grove Village, were located Friday afternoon, about a mile and a half from where they were last seen.

Officers were called to the area July 5, after getting a report that two people were missing after jumping from their boat near Hammond. A third man had also been missing but was found about two hours later. He was taken to a local hospital and later released.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
