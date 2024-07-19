© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Challenger Learning Center to upgrade simulators thanks to $963,000 in federal funding

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published July 19, 2024 at 7:42 PM CDT
Michael Gallenberger
/
Lakeshore Public Media
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan announces $963,000 in federal funding for the Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana.

"Northwest Indiana is ready for liftoff," said U.S. Representative Frank Mrvan (D-Highland), during a press conference Friday announcing $963,000 in federal funding for the Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana.

"It's ready, and it's starting to invest, not only in the students, but in STEM," Mrvan added. "And in this day and age, specifically today, with what we have going on, how important STEM is to the students who go through these doors."

For 25 years, the center has given students a chance to experience space exploration, through simulated space missions.

Now, it will be able to upgrade its mission control simulator with advanced software, communication systems and other equipment. Furnishings will also be updated from the classic NASA Mission Control look to more closely resemble the modern Blue Origin facilities. The spacecraft simulator will largely stay the same but will get new audiovisual equipment.

"By bringing the wonders of space exploration and science to life, we not only are teaching valuable skills like problem solving and critical thinking, teamwork, communication, but we are inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers and innovators, all of whom are going to shape our future," said Lara Bates, the Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana's executive director.

Representative Mrvan noted that problem-solving, teamwork and communication skills are helpful for many aspects of life. "Now, if we could do that in every effort that we put forth, even in Congress, we would be changing the world and changing our way, so this is an example of a foundation for all of Northwest Indiana," Mrvan said.

The Challenger Learning Center is a major field trip and summer camp destination with about 15,000 students visiting each year.

While it's located on Purdue Northwest's Hammond campus, it's an independent organization. Chancellor Chris Holford says it's a good setup, giving younger kids a chance to see a college campus and college students a chance to give back to the community.

Removal of the old equipment begins in August. The updated simulators are scheduled to be up and running by early October.

