Valpo seeks residents' input for active transportation plan

The city of Valparaiso wants to know what residents think about walking and bicycling in the city. The city has launched a pair of online surveys as part of its active transportation plan.

One asks how walkable residents think Valpo is, how often they walk and why — along with what locations need improvements and how the city should prioritize its funding. The other survey is similar but focuses on bike riding and bike infrastructure.

Pedestrian and traffic safety is a focus for city leaders.

City council member Ellen Kapitan says she's helping to organize a community group in the coming weeks. "Trying to think of ways to reach more people and advocate for safety in a community-run or a citizen-run format," Kapitan told the rest of the council Monday.

In Facebook posts, the city says the surveys may help shape future projects.