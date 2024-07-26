© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!

Regionally Speaking: Meet the Mayor La Porte with La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody

Lakeshore Public Media
Published July 26, 2024 at 2:41 PM CDT
City of La Porte

For the first time, Lakeshore Public Media is getting an up-close look at municipal government leaders across the Region with our new series Meet The Mayor. Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson recently visited La Porte to speak to Mayor Tom Dermody.

La Porte, is surrounded by lakes, a walkable historic downtown and bills itself as the best-kept secret in Indiana. The City of La Porte is a community dedicated to outdoor recreation while fostering a vibrant downtown for businesses and remote workers. Mayor Tom Dermody shares how his leadership is putting a spotlight on the community, about the new $1 Billion Microsoft data center investment as well as the growing demand for affordable housing.

The "Meet the Mayor" interviews will be featured on "Regionally Speaking," airing Fridays at 11 a.m. on Lakeshore Public Media - 89.1 FM. The audio broadcast and digital-shorts are shared on Lakeshore Public Media’s social media platforms, providing bite-sized highlights of each interview. Full video and audio recordings are set to be available on Lakeshore Public Media's Facebook (@LakeshorePublicMedia1) and YouTube (@LakeshorePublicMedia) channels, ensuring accessibility across digital platforms.
Tags
Local News Local NewsMeet the MayorLa PorteLaPorte Mayor Tom Dermodyeconomic developmentHousingJob Growthjobs in northwest Indiana