Regionally Speaking: Meet the Mayor La Porte with La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody

For the first time, Lakeshore Public Media is getting an up-close look at municipal government leaders across the Region with our new series Meet The Mayor. Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson recently visited La Porte to speak to Mayor Tom Dermody.

La Porte, is surrounded by lakes, a walkable historic downtown and bills itself as the best-kept secret in Indiana. The City of La Porte is a community dedicated to outdoor recreation while fostering a vibrant downtown for businesses and remote workers. Mayor Tom Dermody shares how his leadership is putting a spotlight on the community, about the new $1 Billion Microsoft data center investment as well as the growing demand for affordable housing.

The "Meet the Mayor" interviews will be featured on "Regionally Speaking," airing Fridays at 11 a.m. on Lakeshore Public Media - 89.1 FM. The audio broadcast and digital-shorts are shared on Lakeshore Public Media’s social media platforms, providing bite-sized highlights of each interview. Full video and audio recordings are set to be available on Lakeshore Public Media's Facebook (@LakeshorePublicMedia1) and YouTube (@LakeshorePublicMedia) channels, ensuring accessibility across digital platforms.