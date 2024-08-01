Gary Community School Corporation hires CFO as district regains financial footing

The Gary Community School Corporation has a new chief financial officer.

Linda Zaborowski was officially hired during a special school board meeting Wednesday. She previously served as treasurer at School Town of Munster and deputy treasurer at Griffith Public Schools.

Zaborowski said she's committed to ensuring the school system's fiscal health. "I have lived in the Region most of my life, and understand the needs and wants and opportunities here in this area," Zaborowski told board members.

The Gary Community School Corporation says her first priority is to analyze its financial status, propose corrective actions and work with departments to address budgetary needs and protocol.

The school corporation is in a much healthier financial position, as it exits state oversight. Steve Dalton with municipal advisor Cender Dalton told the school board last week that cash balances continue to increase.

"Gary Schools has $23 million in cash," Dalton noted. "My recommendation is let's not spent it [all] right now. Let's not spend it on the first day. Let's spend it wisely over the next few years."

The operations fund, which used to be as much as $8 million in the hole, ended June with a positive balance of $5.7 million. That's as property tax collections are up, helped, in part, by an increase in assessed values. Still, Dalton is concerned that spending this year is outpacing the budget.

"I think it's because we changed some things, some contracts in transportation, some things that are taking place that we're going to be taking a closer look at, but that's the budget I'm watching the most closely, as we go into the next budget season," Dalton told board members.

Meanwhile, the state-funded education fund has also seen its balance increase over the past five years. Dalton points to an increase in enrollment last year bringing in more tuition support from the state.

He told the school board that he supported the hiring of an in-house CFO, even if it meant his firm would no longer be needed.

During this week's meeting, board members also took steps to make it easier for Gary Schools to get staff in place for the start of school on August 14. They temporarily authorized Superintendent Dr. Yvonne Stokes to hire teachers and support staff before going to the board for approval, between now and September 11.