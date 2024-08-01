© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing & Development Authority meet with realtors to discuss the hurdles to home ownership

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published July 26, 2024 at 12:32 PM CDT
Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch
Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch

The homebuying process can be long, complicated and intimidating. Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch speaks to Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson about what her office and the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority (IHCDA) are doing as they crisscross the Hoosier state to meet with realtors to discuss the hurdles to home ownership.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch serves as the President of the Indiana Senate and oversees the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA), the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA), the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC).

For more information visit https://www.in.gov/lg/
Local News Local Newsregionally speakingIndiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne CrouchHousing OpportunitiesHousing disparityIHCDA
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
