Regionally Speaking: Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing & Development Authority meet with realtors to discuss the hurdles to home ownership

The homebuying process can be long, complicated and intimidating. Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch speaks to Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson about what her office and the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority (IHCDA) are doing as they crisscross the Hoosier state to meet with realtors to discuss the hurdles to home ownership.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch serves as the President of the Indiana Senate and oversees the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA), the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA), the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC).

For more information visit https://www.in.gov/lg/